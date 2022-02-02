This is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen: Daily Deals

It's rare that I'm stunned by a deal, but today is one of those days. This MSI RTX 3070 gaming laptop is just £1,099. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on a system packing this GPU by quite a large margin!

There are other deals to talk about: the eBay 20% off code still works on AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, and you can still get 15% off Horizon Forbidden West at Currys. But seriously, do I need to say much more?

This is an RTX 3070 gaming laptop at a price that makes most RTX 3060 laptops blush. Plus, it has decent specs across the board (11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD —MSI hasn't just cut decent components elsewhere)

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £1,099 @ Laptops Direct

Now £300 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop we've ever seen. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

Huawei Mateview GT: was £349 now £229 @ Currys

Thanks to this Currys discount, you can get a 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor for just 230 quid! The picture is gorgeously sharp and vividly colourful, paired with a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth visuals.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was £183 now £131 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

Now over £50 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at an all time low price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £159 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

Nab the AirPods Pro for just £159 at eBay thanks to a special discount code. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation while adding support for MagSafe charging. It also features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (Xbox): was £59 now £44 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.