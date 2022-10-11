These $40 Skullcandy wireless earbuds have trackers so you can't lose 'em — get this October Prime Day deal now

These Skullcandy Indy Evo earbuds are one of the best in-ear wireless headphones you can get for October Prime Day 2022. They satisfy your inner emo with its slick skull insignia, but adds a splash of color with different looking variants to choose from.

Usually, the Skullcandy Indy Candy earbuds retail for $80, but for October Prime Day 2022, they're less than $40 on Amazon (opens in new tab). The big-box retailer slashed 50% off its original price and we're salivating over this wallet-preserving sale! This is one of today's best Prime Day headphone deals.

At $40 off, the Skullcandy Indy earbuds are an absolute steal at this price. Expect solid audio quality, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP55 rating making them sweat, water, dust resistant. If you're looking to cut the cord, these earbuds are a great choice at a price this low.

The Skullcandy Indy Evo wireless in-ear earbuds have an ergonomic fit to your ears, making them more comfortable than your average wireless earbuds. It conveniently has a series of touch controls that make your audio experience much easier. With a few simple gestures, you can answer calls, skip tracks, adjust the volume, active an AI assistant, and turn on Ambient Mode.

If you ever misplace your Skullcandy Indy Evo wireless in-ear earbuds, don't worry! It has built-in Tile technology, so you can track down your earbud if you ever misplace one. All you need to do is download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

If you wish to get active with the Indy Evo wireless in-earbuds, no problem! It's rated for IP55 protection, which means it is resistant to dust, sweat and water. So whether you're perspiring while you're working out or walking through a drizzle, you don't have to worry about your earbuds.

Along with the case, the earbuds can deliver up to 30 hours of total play time. A 10-minute charge gets you an additional two hours. It's worth noting that you can also swap between three presets that enhance your listening experience: Music, Movie and Podcast.

The Skullcandy Indy Evo wireless in-ear earbuds comes in seven colors: Blue, Chill Grey, Deep Red, Light Grey, POW Chill Grey, Mint, and True Black.

With an Amazon rating of 4 out of 5 stars, these earbuds give you a lot of bang for you buck for less than $40.