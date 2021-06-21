These BenQ monitor deals on Prime Day will step up your remote work game

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and we're seeing steep discounts on select BenQ monitors. If you want to upgrade your day-to-day productivity or PC gaming experience, you'll like these deals.

For a limited time, the 27-inch BenQ EW2780U 4K monitor is going for $409.99 at Amazon. Formerly $550, that's $140 off and the lowest price yet. As an alternative, you can get the 32-inch BenQ EW3280U 4K Monitor for $599.99 ($200 off).

BenQ Monitor deals

BenQ EW2780U 27" 4K Monitor: was $550 now $410 @ Amazon

At $140 off, this 27-inch BenQ 4K monitor is at its lowest price ever. This 3840 x 2160 resolution display features HDRi to deliver refined clarity and vivid color. Integrated speakers w/DSP provide detailed sound quality. If you want more screen real estate, you can get the 32-inch BenQ 4K monitor for $600 ($200 off). View Deal

BenQ EX3501R 35" Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: was $733 now $550 @ Amazon

Want a truly immersive, panoramic gaming experience? You can save $183 on the BenQ EX3501R 35-inch gaming monitor. The press of a button instantly customizes your display for the best image based on ambient lighting and screen content. AMD FreeSync eliminates tearing, broken frames, and choppy gameplay for fluid gameplay.

View Deal

BenQ's 27-inch 4K EW2780U is one of the best monitors to buy for your personal computer or game console. It features a 27-inch 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution with HDRi to deliver refined clarity and vivid color. Integrated speakers w/DSP provide detailed sound quality. For your connectivity needs, the BenQ EW2780U supplies you with USB-C, HDMI, and DP (DisplayPort) ports.

The monitor also boasts BenQ's HDRi technology, which detects the amount of light in the room, reads the content playing, and alters brightness levels to make the color temperature more accurate.

Prime Day deals end June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts