These AirPods Pro killers are now just $129 in wireless earbuds deal

If you're looking for a cheap AirPods Pro alternative, Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds deliver great sound for the price.

Currently, you can buy the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds for just $129.99 at Best Buy. Normally, these wireless earbuds retail for $149.99, so that's $20 off their regular price.

It's one of the best headphone deals you can get if you don't want to spend a lot on Apple's pricey buds.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are destined to be AirPods Pro killers. They feature a state-of-the-art acoustic design, 11mm dynamic drivers and up to 8 hours of battery life. The buds' USB-C and Qi-compatible charging case provide three full charges.

Anker manufacturers some of the best wireless headphones you can buy.

The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds feature a state-of-the-art acoustic design, an 11mm dynamic driver and up to 8 hours of battery life. The buds' USB-C and Qi-compatible charging case gives three more full charges.

Although we didn't review model, in our Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review, we liked their great sound, adaptive listening and good call quality. We found that they provide better sound and battery life than the AirPods for much less.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are AirPods Pro killers when it comes to performance. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds pack in-ear studio sound cosigned by 10 Grammy Award-winning producers. Expect nothing less than an expansive soundstage that might give the AirPods Pros a run for their money.

And with 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction, these wireless earbuds isolate your voice during calls. This makes them a solid addition to your arsenal of work from home essentials for video conferencing.

This deal won't last long, so we recommend you grab these AirPods Pro killers while you still can.