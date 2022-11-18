The PS5 DualSense controller's on sale in every color for $49 right now

The best Black Friday deals of 2022 start now with the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is an all-time low price for this PS5 controller — it's now $25 cheaper.

If you want a spare controller for that God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle you just bought, it's not too early to save. Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) offer this same Black Friday PS5 deal.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmart (opens in new tab)has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 @ Antonline (opens in new tab)

Sold out everywhere, the Limited Edition God of War Ragnarök PS5 Controller is in stock at Antonline for $74.99. It has a bear and wolf insignia design which represents the game's character's Kratos and Atreus. The PS5 DualSense Controller featrures dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing God of War Ragnarök, each of you'll feel the rumble during battle. Additionally, the PS5 DualSense works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some haptic feedback-enabled games.

Design-wise, the DualSense controller resembles the latest Xbox controller more than its predecessor, the DualShock4. Although it retains the same button layout, the DualSense controller has a taller stance and sharper handles.