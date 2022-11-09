God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle is now available — where to buy

You can now buy the God of War Ragnarök PS5 console bundle at several retailers. Simply log in using your existing PSN account to purchase or snap one up from Walmart, Target or Amazon.

The standard edition of PlayStation5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle costs $559 (opens in new tab) whereas the digital edition retails for $459 (opens in new tab). Each bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console, PS5 DualSense wireless controller, and full game digital download of God of War Ragnarök. With more people shopping early this year, we recommend buy it now before Black Friday 2022 officially arrives. Stock typically goes quickly.

In our God of War Ragnarök review we loved this game's incredible production value, emotionally gripping, unforgettable story and engaging side quests. We were also impressed by the greater variety of enemies and locations in this latest God of War release. We gave God of War Ragnarök a rare 5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

God of War Ragnarök is a masterpiece and gives you everything you could possibly want from a sequel. The single-shot style triumphantly returns in this installment. As our reviewer notes, the whole experience feels like part of a seamless world where the story plays out in real time. During testing, the game ran at full 4K 30 fps with no noticeable slow down. In a nutshell, God of War Ragnarök is a must-buy and frontrunner for game of the year.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles to own or gift to someone special. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

