The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is on its way and it's affordable -- here's the rumored price

The Surface Go -- Microsoft's most affordable slate -- wowed tablet fanatics as some claimed it could double as a secondary PC. So it's no surprise that the Surface Go 2 fanfare is intensifying as word spreads about an imminent launch date. And rumor has it that the Surface Go 2 will be easy on your pockets, according to Mspoweruser (via PhoneArena).

An unnamed source whispered into the perked up ears of Mspoweruser and revealed that the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is on its way in the "coming weeks." Mspoweruser speculated that the Surface Go's successor may hit digital shelves as early as next month.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a highly-anticipated device that is a budget-friendly alternative to its more premium sister, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. As we recently reported, a spec reveal by reliable Twitter tipster @_rogame unveiled that the upcoming Surface Go 2 base models will sport a Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU and high-end models will pack a Core m3-8100Y CPU.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is getting a much-needed upgrade from its Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, but the base clock speed of the rumored second-gen CPU is only slightly higher. The core m3-8100Y should provide better performance than the Pentium Gold due to its 3.4-Ghz max turbo frequency.

Upon reviewing these specs and not being particularly blown away, our main question was whether the Redmond-based tech giant will continue to keep the prices of their second-gen Surface Go models in the $399 range. Mspoweruser answered our question: the Surface Go 2 will, indeed, start at $399 and will go up to $650 for the most premium model.

It's also worth noting that the Surface Go 2 will offer 128GB and 256GB SSD options. That means that the Surface Go 2 base models will supply twice the internal storage compared to its predecessor; the same applies for the premium models.

We can't wait to get our hands on a Surface Go 2 review unit so we can test the affordable slate in our labs -- we're crossing our fingers for longer battery life.

If the Surface Go 2 will maintain the same price range as its predecessor, the second-gen model will be an awesome value tablet for budget-conscious users who want a portable, zippy Windows device that's far more versatile than most iOS and Android tablets.