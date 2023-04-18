The Mac mini M2 hits all-time low price $499 in epic Apple deal

Apple's Mac mini M2 is at its best price yet which is great news if you were hoping for a price drop. Right now, you can get the Apple Mac mini M2 for just $499 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $599, so that's $50 in savings and marks a new price low for this Apple computer.

Outside of the holidays, this is one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Apple Mac mini M2 256GB: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the Apple Mac mini M2 is at its best price yet. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse. This is the lowest we've seen for the 256GB model Mac mini M2. Amazon also offers the Mac mini M2 with 512GB SSD for $689 (opens in new tab) ($120 off).

Apple's Mac mini M2 is one of the best compact desktop PCs for minimalists. The Mac mini on sale is powered by Apple's M2 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with a 10-core GPU. Your important files are stored on the PC's 256GB SSD.

Like M2-driven MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini M2 runs on macOS Ventura optimized for performance. This smooth and intuitive operating system distributes tasks between the performance and efficiency cores. It also employs power management features to deliver optimal endurance.

In our Apple Mac mini M2 review , we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, sleek, compact design and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC.

In one test, our reviewer opened 65 Google Chrome tabs, a bunch of Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations, a few YouTube videos, Twitter, and Facebook. Even with the addition of a few news websites, the Mac mini M2 never slowed down. Back in our lab, the Mac Mini M2 scored 9,048 in Geekbench 5.5 overall performance tests. During the Handbrake test, it took the Mac Mini M2 6 minutes and 46 minutes to transcode a 4K video to 1080p.

Living up to its name, the Mac Mini M2 measures just 7.8 x 7.8 x 1.4 inches and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. That's lighter than many of today's laptops and small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Port-wise, the Mac Mini M2 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB Type A Ports, an HDMI port, and Ethernet port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack built-in.

Now just under $500, the Mac mini M2 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a powerful and compact PC.