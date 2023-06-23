The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom price cut knocks $10 off

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now $10 off

Zelda fans rejoice! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom price drop you were waiting for is now here. This season's best gaming deals are just rolling out ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale which is on July 11-12 this year.

In what appears to be a Prime Day preview, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to $59 at Amazon. That's $10 off and the game's lowest price to date.

This is one of the best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you can get today.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $59 @ Amazon

Save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and add it to your collection for an all-time low price. This Nitendo Swtich exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Released on May 12, 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best Switch games for Zelda and action-adventure fans. It's Amazon's #1 new release video game and a worthy sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Although we didn't review it, we got a first look at the game in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase. It was satisfying to watch the game's hero, "Link" soar through the clouds and paraglide onto one of the many Sky Islands.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reviews at Amazon rate it 4.9 out of 5-stars. Happy gamers like the more expansive world, weapon durability, and how the game tests your creativity. Others praise the game's story and focus on character development over previous Zelda titles.

In this latest release, the game's hero, "Link" has a new set of abilities for you to experience Zelda gameplay like never before. Forge weapons, reverse time, and go through solid objects above your head. The new Ultrahand ability lets you pick up and move just about any object and attach them together to build useful navigation tools like vehicles.

Now $10 off, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're looking for a new action-adventure game to get into.