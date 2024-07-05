Best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2024: Games, consoles, accessories

Amazon Prime Day deals go live from July 16 to July 17, yet even now, the Nintendo Switch early deals are quite impressive. During Prime Day, Nintendo fans can expect to see the best summer discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Other game retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others will also offer Nintendo Switch deals during Amazon's sale.

One Prime Day-worthy deal at Amazon right now is the Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB microSD card Bundle for $217. The Switch Lite console alone retails for $199 whereas the SanDisk microSD card costs $35. This bundle saves you $20 of the cost of buying each item separately.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the traditional Nintendo Switch. It features 32GB of storage and is smaller and lighter than the original model and comes in a range of colors. Game in style in your choice of coral, gray, turquoise, yellow, or blue.

Prime Day 2024 starts July 16 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through July 17. We're tracking the best deals from Amazon and other retailers so be sure to follow our Prime Day 2024 coverage for the best discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Games

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants: $29 $24 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Released on Feb. 28, 2024, Game Mill's TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is $5 off. From Game Mill Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $52 @ Amazon

Save $7 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 2D Mario is often beloved, but Wonder takes things to a new level by bringing a whole collection of unique "Wonder" effects, like ones that turn Mario and his friends into humanoid elephant versions of themselves.

Princess Peach: Showtime: $60 $54 @ Amazon

Save $6 on Princess Peach: Showtime. Finally, a beloved Nintendo character finally has her big breakout standalone game on the Nintendo Switch, and in this one, users must save Sparkle Theater by taking on a series of transformations. These transformations not only change how Peach looks, but give her new powers that let her take each play back from the evil villains.

Sonic Superstars: $59 $29 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Sonic Superstars, the latest 2D side-scrolling game in the franchise featuring four-player local co-op for a jolly time with friends. Play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, or Amy and see how your different abilities allow you to explore and traverse the world in unique ways.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59 $51 @ Amazon

Save $8 on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the legendary fighting game that took the world by storm with the largest roster of characters the franchise has ever seen, and that's not even including DLC characters like Sora, Banjo & Kazooie, and Steve from Minecraft.

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure: $79 $69 @ Amazon

Rarely discounted, Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure game for Nintendo Switch is $10 off at Amazon. It's one of the best workout games to help you reach your fitness. You'll burn calories playing games that make you jog, sprint, and jump in place. The Ring Fit adventure rarely goes on sale, so we recommend you grab it while you still can. Price check: Best Buy $79

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $59 $51 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury is a must-buy game for Mario fans. In this adventure game, you can choose to play as Mario himself or another memorable character from the franchise. Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Thanks to multiplayer support, you can team up with friends locally or online to complete stages.

Sonic Frontiers: $59 $34 @ Amazon

Save $25 on Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. This price is available across all gaming platforms.

Pokémon Scarlet: $59 $45 @ Amazon

Save $15 on Pokémon Scarlet. Enjoy traveling through the Paldea region in the newest iteration of Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region to your heart's content.

Mario Strikers: Battle League $59 $52 @ Amazon

Save $8 on the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for Nintendo Switch. Mario Strikers: Battle League is a 5-on-5 is an action packed soccer-like sport where anything goes when it comes to winning. Tackle enemies, use items and execute score-boosting Hyper Strikes.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: $59 $49 @ Walmart

Save $10 on Pokémon Legends: Arceus at Walmart for a limited time. A must-have for Pokemon fans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus combines RPG with action gameplay. Your journey takes you through the glorious Hisui region where you embark on missions to study, and catch various species of Pokémon.

Accessories

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card:$53 $28 @ Amazon

Save $25 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card: $129 $54 @ Amazon

Save $5 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. If it sells out, you can get it at B&H for $54.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: $59 $38 @ Amazon

Save $21 on this officially licensed (and more affordable) alternative to Nintendo's Pro controller. While this model only comes in a black color scheme, other designs are available, although you might not get as good of a discount. It features an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

Consoles

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD: $234 $217 @ Amazon

Save $18 with this Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere. Unlike the other Switch consoles which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad. It's outfitted with 32GB of Switch game storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray): $199 $185 @ Amazon

Save $14 on the Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) model. While the Nintendo Switch is legendary for its ability to shift between handheld, tabletop, and docked modes, the Lite simplifies it into nothing more than a handheld console for those who exclusively want to game with their hands. If you don't particularly fancy the Gray color scheme, the Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) is on sale for $186 @ Amazon.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition: (Japanese Version): $349 $280 @ Walmart

Save $69 on the Japanese model Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition console from Nationwide Distributer, shipped by Walmart. I bought a Japanese version Nintendo Switch Scarlet & Violet from this party seller two years ago and have had no issues. It works just the same as the US version and plays all games, so fret not. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Price check: Amazon $340

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.