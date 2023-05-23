The HP Envy laptop gets $450 price cut in HP Memorial Day sale

The HP Memorial Day Sale is now live with savings of up 70% off sitewide and up to $500 off laptops. Currently, the 2023 HP Envy Laptop 17 is on sale for $849. This deal knocks $450 off its usual $1,299 asking price, its biggest discount yet. This marks a new all-time low price for this HP laptop and one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can get.

Looking for a flexible 2-in-1 laptop? You can't go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 for $1,149 ($500 off). If you need a laptop sooner than later, these are among the best Memorial Day deals you can shop today.

HP Envy deal

HP Envy Laptop 17: $1,299 $849 @ HP

Save $450 on the 2023 HP Envy Laptop 17. For just under $850, you're getting a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Snag it for an all time low price during the HP Memorial Day sale.

The 2023 HP Envy 17 is one of the best laptops for your work from home setup or study desk. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300 nit multitouch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Store all of your important files on the laptop's ample 512GB solid state drive. This configuration is more than suitable for day-to-day multitasking, consuming content and casual gaming.

While we didn't get to test it, HP Envy Laptop 17t reviews at HP rate it 4.2 out of 5-stars. Satisfied adopters of this laptop love the clear, easy-to-read big display, lightweight design for its size and powerful performance. Others like the laptop's face recognition login security option and speed.

Connectivity-wise, it supplies you with a good amount of ports and slots. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 3 x USB Type-A (2 with HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x HDMI 2.1, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a multi-format SD card reader on board for storage expansion and transferring files between computers.

Now just under $850, this 17-inch touch screen laptop is an exceptional value you don't want to miss.