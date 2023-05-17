The excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is 50% off right now

Lenovo's Memorial Day Sneak Peek knocks 50% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. One of our favorite business laptops, it's portable, powerful, durable, and secure.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,719 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "THINKMEMDEALS" at checkout. Formerly $3,439, that's a massive $1,720 in savings or 50% off. This is one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can snag now.

As an alternative, you can pick up the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 starting from $1,702 (opens in new tab) ($916 off).

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $3,439 $1,719 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon "THINKMEMDEALS". One of the best business laptops to buy, this machine packs a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400 nit anti-glare touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P 12-core vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.

This particular laptop is configured with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400 nit anti-glare touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P 12-core vPro CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.).

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 review, the laptop earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We lauded its Impressively sleek, lightweight design, bright, vivid display and incredible keyboard. We were also impressed by its surprisingly strong speakers and solid 12th Gen Intel performance. It's the Editor's Choice business laptop.

For security and privacy, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 incorporates biometrics and a webcam privacy shutter. Its fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button while facial recognition unlocks the laptop via the optional IR camera. Computer Vision-based presence detection automatically locks the laptop when you move away from it whereas the PrivacyGuard display option prevents others from peeking at what's on your screen.

Like all ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen is rugged built to military specs. This means it can withstand daily wear and tear of heavy use. For a 14-inch laptop , the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has plenty of ports and slots. You can get 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI port, Nano SIM slot, and headphone/mic combo.

Now 50% off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a wise choice if portability, security and power are what you're after.