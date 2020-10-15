Razer Seiren Emote is $80 off in the best Prime Day USB mic deal we've seen

Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals are trying very hard to take my own money, but one cannot be complete without a badass streaming microphone, and none can beat the Razer Seiren Emote getting a $80 price drop.

At this very moment, you can get the Razer Seiren Emote on sale for $99 at Amazon. The Razer Seiren Emote is a strong hypercardioid USB microphone that offers an 8-bit emoticon LED display that reacts with emojis while you're streaming.

Razer Seiren Emote: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

The Razer Seiren Emote is a hypercardioid condenser microphone with a built-in shock mount and height and angle adjustable stand. What's unique about it is its 8-bit emoticon LED display, which is capable of displaying hundreds of emoticons while you're streaming.View Deal

One of the best USB microphones under $100 is the Razer Seiren X, and it's sibling, the Razer Seiren Emote, matches it with the addition of one cool feature: its 8-bit emoticon LED display. This is capable of displaying hundreds of emoticons while you're streaming.

Like the Yeti and Quadcast, the Seiren Emote has a simple plug-and-play setup for Windows 10 and macOS. However, the Seiren X packs only a single recording mode: hypercardioid. This is a tighter version of cardioid that eliminates more background noise. The Seiren Emote doesn't have an adapter (3/8 to 5/8 inch) to attach to a boom arm, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Despite that, it comes with an interchangeable gooseneck that extends the mic's height. To top that off, the built-in shock mount dampens vibrations, so you don't have to worry about it wobbling around on the gooseneck.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off on October 13 and we've been seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.