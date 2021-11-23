Target Black Friday deals 2021: Cyberpunk 2077 for $10

Early Black Friday deals at Target are now live with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games and more.

One standout Target Black Friday deal offers Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 for just $9 . Usually, this game costs $39, so that's $30 in savings and the cheapest it's ever been. Target offers the Xbox version for the same price.

This is one of the best PlayStation Black Friday deals we've seen this week. So if you haven't already, you can now buy the critically acclaimed (and equally maligned) game, Cyberpunk 2077 for the low.

WB Games' Cyberpunk 2077 falls under the open-world, action-adventure game genre. Set in a megalopolis called Night City, you're a mercenary outlaw on a mission to find the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4|PS5: was $39 now $9 @ Target Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4|PS5: was $39 now $9 @ Target

For a limited time, Save $30 on Cyber Punk 2077 for Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4|PS5 or Xbox One|Xbox Series X. This is one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen yet.

Resident Evil Village for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $19 @ Target Resident Evil Village for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $19 @ Target

One standout Black Friday Xbox deal knocks $40 off on the latest Resident Evil franchise game. Resident Evil Village is by far one of the greatest Resident Evil games since the Resident Evil 2 remake. It concludes the epic tale of Ethan Winters, and unlike Resident Evil 7, it answers quite a few questions about the Resident Evil universe as a whole.

Marvel's Avengers for PS5: was $39 now $19 @ Target Marvel's Avengers for PS5: was $39 now $19 @ Target

For a limited time, Marvel's Avengers for PS5 is 50% off on Amazon This character-driven story lets you assemble Earth's mightiest heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow or Thor. Single-player mode or coop missions let you unleash your inner superhero.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ Target Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ Target

The Xbox Series S is still in stock at Target. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.