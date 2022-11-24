Take $300 off the HP Reverb G2 in this ginormous Black Friday gaming deal

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is an advanced tech tool for both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. At the moment, you can grab the HP Reverb G2 on sale for $299 at HP (opens in new tab).

With an original MSRP of $599 from HP, that's a hefty savings of $300, which should leave some extra coin in your pocket to snag a few VR games on Steam. This is one of the best Black Friday deals that are now live.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset: $599 $299 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the HP Reverb G2 VR with this Black Friday deal. It's a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with – if you don't mind the wires. Equipped with industry leading lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever before. The future is now, fellow humans!

Since the HP Reverb G2 remains tethered to your laptop, you won't get the same wireless VR experience as with the Meta Quest 2 goggles. Still, if you like the flavor of Steam PC games, now might be a good time to invest in this VR headset. Thanks to a four-camera array built into the headset (and 2160 pixels per eye), the Reverb G2's tracking is virtually seamless, and its ergonomics are excellent.

Not so fast! Once you pull the trigger on this VR platform, you'll need a capable PC to meet the Reverb G2's minimum requirements, including an Intel Core i5, i7, Intel Xeon E3-1240 v5 CPU or higher (or an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU or newer). The PC must also have 8GB of RAM and a supported GPU (e.g. an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card).

