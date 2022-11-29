Live
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals that are still available: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals that are still available!
Cyber Monday has come and gone, but hundreds of Black Friday-tier Nintendo Switch deals are still available — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
The key rule about Nintendo Switch deals is that you’ll never find just the console on sale. It’s all about the bundles, which can save you a ton of money while giving you everything you need to get started. That includes $30 off the Switch OLED, £10 off the OLED in the UK and more.
Follow our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog all month long to ensure you don't miss any of the Black Friday deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live right now
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports:
£341£299 @ Very (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus:
$59$47 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet:
£49£41 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Super Mario Odyssey:
$59$37 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get £8 off Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
- Pokemon Scarlet:
£49£39 @ Shopto.net (opens in new tab)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have just come out, and the opinions are clear — it's a great game that is let down a little by performance problems. Hopefully this £10 Black Friday discount (opens in new tab) helps absorb the blow and you can focus on being the very best like no one ever was.
Get $19 off the incredible Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild:
$59$40 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
When it comes to naming the best Nintendo Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild (opens in new tab)easily tops the list for its freeroaming reinvention of the classic formula. Now, with $19 off, it's an essential buy for any Switch gamer.
What else could we possibly say about this masterpiece? The soundtrack is huge in scale, the visuals hold up to this day (and put a lot of games to shame in terms of inspired creativity), and the gameplay is downright dangerously addictive.
It all comes down to this open world model that just drops you in its realm and lets you go to do your thing in any order. If you want, you could go walk all the way to the final boss with your starting weapon - a wooden stick - and try your best. Though I'd advise against that!
Nintendo Switch OLED is FINALLY discounted in post-Cyber Monday deal
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model:
$349$317 @ eBay (opens in new tab)
The Nintendo Switch OLED finally got a $30 discount towards the end of Cyber Monday. Color us surprised to see this offer is still alive today!
Available on eBay for $317, this makes for a discount of over $30 — something that we never anticipated would happen.
Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
