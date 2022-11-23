This is the best Nintendo Switch OLED bundle you can get for Black Friday

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is the deal you want to snag before it's gone. Currently, Dell offers a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Splatoon 3 and Switch Plate controller for $399 (opens in new tab). Valued at $439, this Switch console bundle is $40 cheaper than usual. This is the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal available right now.

Although the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is $399 (opens in new tab), this is the value since you're getting an OLED display Switch, a game, and controller with interchange-able plates.

Save $40 with this Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED console, Splatoon 3 game, and Switchplate wireless controller.

Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the display takes up nearly the entire front of the Switch. A glossy plastic bezel frames the 7-inch screen. The unit's power and volume buttons are integrated into the top on the panel alongside the game cartridge slot and a headphone jack.

Just like the standard Switch, Switch OLED model includes a dock to connect to your TV. Dimensions-wise, the Switch OLED is slightly larger than the standard switch. It measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches and weighs 14.9 ounces with Joy-Cons attached. The original Switch measures 4 x 9.4 x 0.55 inches at 14.1 ounces with Joy-Cons.

This Black Friday Nintendo Swtich OLED deal could sell out fast, so be sure to grab it while you still can.