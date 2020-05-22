Surface Pro X hits lowest price ever in Memorial Day sale

We've seen price drops on the Surface Pro X tablet, but none like this. Microsoft's Memorial Day sale offers this versatile Surface device for it's lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $999 directly from Microsoft. Normally $1,299, that's $300 its normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Microsoft

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro X 2-in-1s converts from tablet to laptop on the fly.

This particular model packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro X review, we praised its slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet.

The Surface Pro X is basically a slimmer version of the Surface Pro 7 with thinner bezels and rounded corners. It has the same convenient kickstand on the back, just like the Pro 7.

At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (minus the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller, weighs the same as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Surface Pro X went the distance of 9 hours and 45 minutes on a full charge. This beats both the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average (8:16) for tablets.

As for connectivity,Microsoft outfitted the Surface Pro X with a Surface Connect charging port and two USB-C ports.

If you're looking for a convertible Windows tablet, this $300 off Surface Pro X is a solid choice.