Surface Pro 7 with keyboard bundle now $180 off in laptop deal

The Surface Pro 7 with keyboard bundle is one of the best 2-in-1 devices to get, if you're torn between investing in a laptop or a tablet.

Currently, Adorama has the Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Bundle on sale for $849.99. This bundle normally retails for $1,029.99, so that's $180 off its regular price.

This is one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $849 @ Adorama

For the full Surface Pro 7 experience, this configuration features a Core i5-1035G4 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it's bundled with a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's one of the best laptop deals you can get at the moment. View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers you the best of both worlds. Alone, it's one of the best tablets to buy and with the Type Cover keyboard attached, it's also one of the best laptops.

The Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed by its premium design and bright, vivid display. Although we thought it's SSD could be speedier, the Surface Pro 7's fast overall performance earned a 4 out of 5 star rating.

Design-wise, apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 is identical to the Surface Pro 6. Under the hood is a 10th Gen Intel CPU hardware, which is a notable upgrade from its predecessor.

In our lab, the Surface Pro 7 scored 17,225 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test. That's close to the score of the Apple iPad Pro (17,995, A12X Bionic) and mops the floor with the Surface Pro 6 (13,761, Core i5-8250U).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro 7 packs a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port and a magnetic Surface Connect port (for charging). There's also a 3.5mm jack and microSD slot onboard for must-have accessories.

Overall, the Surface Pro 7 is a great value, if you want a versatile 2-in-1 for work, school or creative applications.