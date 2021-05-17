Surface Laptop 3 falls to $799 in epic Windows PC sale

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 may be showing its age, however, it's still one of the best laptops to buy. This week, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off select Windows laptops including the excellent Surface Laptop 3.

As part of the sale, the Surface Laptop 3 is down to just $799. That's $200 off the laptop's $999 list price and one of the best Surface deals we've seen all season.

Surface Laptop 3 deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off at Best Buy. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Surface 3 Laptop deal

Predecessor to the Surface Laptop 4, the Surface Laptop 3 is one of our favorite MacBook Air alternatives. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Laptop 3 review, it flaunts an elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. During testing, the laptop's performance was impressively solid. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the Surface Laptop 3 is classy, modern-looking and minimalist. With its smooth curves and clean lines, it's on par with Apple's stylish ultrabooks. Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, port selection on the Surface Laptop 3 is scant. It supplies you with a magnetic Surface Connect port, USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB hub.

With a weight of 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin and light as the MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6-inches) and Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds).

So if you're looking for the best Windows laptops for the money, the Surface Laptop 3 is a wise pick.