Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3 headphones are cheaper than ever in massive lightning deal

Sony is a name that is held in high esteem by music lovers, with the WH-1000XM3s ranking high as some of the best headphones you can buy today.

But as they were superseded by the WH-1000XM4 cans, that leaves plenty of room for a bombshell of a price cut, which is what we have here. For today only, you can snag a pair from Best Buy for the lowest ever price of $189.99 !

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349.99 now $189.99 @ Best Buy

The impressive XM3s are now $160 off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.View Deal

In fact, this price is so shocking, you may even see that this is actually a lower price than what Amazon sold them for on Prime Day!

This is insane value for money considering what you get: a premium, stylish and comfortable pair of wireless headphones with big 40mm drivers that pump out crystal clear sound, thanks to high-res and 32-bit audio codec support, industry-leading noise cancellation driven by Sony’s QN1 chip and long 30-hour battery life.

All of this is crammed into a lightweight design with all the smart capabilities you need from hands-free electronics nowadays, from smart assistant support to great call quality, and a Connect app that gives you a wide range of customizability and access to the entire feature set.

Seriously, we’re running out of ways to tell you to buy this, so we’ll just be direct. Buy it now! You will struggle to find a deal better than this for a while.