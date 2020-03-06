Sony wireless headphones now $78 off in Amazon deal

Sony Extra Bass headphones are among the audio industry's best wireless headphones. If you're a bass lover, you can nab these Sony wireless headphones for the cheap at Amazon.

Currently, the retail giant has the Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones on sale for $78. Normally $130, this deal knocks $52 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Sony wireless headphones.

This is one of the best wireless headphone deals you can get right now.

Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: was $129 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-XB700 Extra Bass wireless headphones are $52 off at Amazon. They feature enhanced audiod, Alexa voice control, a built-in mic, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones feature Extra Bass, Alexa voice control, and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. They pair easily to your phone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth and offer up to 30 hours of playtime per charge.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed another pair of Extra Bass Sony cans, the Sony MDR-XB950BT. They were impressed by the headphones' supple ear cups, easy-to-reach controls and Bass Boost.

The Sony WH-XB700s are engineered with low-end frequency audio enhancement already baked in. Though they lack the noise-cancelling, they make up for it with thunderous rhythm that the pricier Sony WH-1000XM3s can't match.

You can also use the free Sony Headphones Connect app to personalize your sound sound. This dedicated app lets you fine-tune your bass levels and use presets to replicate several listening environments.