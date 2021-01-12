Act fast! Grab these Sony noise cancelling headphones for just $148

Sony’s WH-XB900N headphones have always lived in the shadow of the company’s mighty WH1000-XM4 , as a cheaper alternative to the premium model. But you shouldn’t ignore them — the specs are good and now, the price is even better.

Back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon and Walmart , you can get a pair of Sony WH-XB900N headphones for just $148.

Sony WH-XB900N: was $248, now $148 @ Amazon or Walmart

Block out the world and focus with these seriously good noise cancelling headphones. These over-ear headphones offer Sony's Extra Bass sound, up to 30 hours of battery life, a built-in mic and advanced noise cancellation.

The spec sheet exceeds what you would expect from a pair of cans at this price point — 40mm drivers pushing a deep and detailed soundstage with Sony’s Extra Bass technology, keeping you immersed with advanced digital noise cancellation that doesn’t come with that faint hiss you get from some ANC systems.

30-hour battery life keeps you fuelled throughout the day and connecting these is really easy with the latest Bluetooth/NFC connectivity standards built-in.

All of this tech is stuffed into a comfortable, premium design that is lightweight and great for long listening sessions. You may not think they’re essential for staying at home, but take it from someone who works in close proximity to their partner in the living room: a good pair of noise cancelling wireless headphones is critical.

And they don’t come much more highly recommended (or at a better price) than Sony’s WH-XB900Ns.