Sony LinkBuds S hit new price low of $149 for Best Buy's Anniversary sale

Sony LinkBuds S noise-cancelling earbuds

Best Buy currently offers the Sony LinkBuds S for $14 (opens in new tab)9 (opens in new tab). Usually, they retail for $199, so that's $50 off their normal price. This sets a new price low for Sony's latest earbuds. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen among today's back to school sales.

Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

Sony's LinkBuds S wireless earbuds improve upon the LinkBuds with a complete overhaul. They feature new 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC), stronger microphones, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC.

As we note in our Sony LinkBuds S review, we love these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. Overall, the Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us. They're the Editor's Choice noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

In real-world testing, the LinkBuds S earbuds delivered vibrant, well-balanced, sound with depth and strong bass. The earbuds' noise cancellation drowned out everything from car engine noises to the tumbling sounds of a running washing machine.

Design-wise, the LinkBuds S sport are compact and lightweight with a small oval body and in-ear fitting. Whether you're working out or get caught in the rain, IPX4 rating protects the buds from sweat and water splashes. On ear-touch controls respond to taps and long hold gestures whereas motion detection auto-pauses sound when you remove the earbuds from your ears.

Like all Sony wearables, the LinkBuds S include Headphones Connect app support. This free companion app lets you customize your sound using an equalizer, toggle ANC and set your favorite virtual assistant.

If you're in the market for true wireless audio wearables, Sony LinkBuds S are a solid choice.