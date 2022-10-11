Sneaky, sneaky! Save $200 on the MSI Stealth 15M in this October Prime Day deal

The MSI Stealth M15 is a decently equipped gaming laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

Right now, the MSI Stealth M15 is on sale for $1,200 on Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $1,400. That adds up to $200 in savings for this gaming rig, making it one of the best laptop deals you'll find during the Amazon October Prime Day sale.

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop: $1,400 $1,200 @ Amazon

Now $200 off, the MSI Stealth 15M is worthy of your consideration. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to round out the specs of this midsized Windows 10 machine.

The MSI Stealth 15M is plenty capable for casual gamers, but when we reviewed it last year, we were turned off by its premium price point of $1,649. Now that you can find this configuration on sale for just $1,200, it's not a bad value when you take a peek under the hood.

For the price, you get an Intel Core i7-11375H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU packed into a thin-and-light chassis with a comfortable keyboard. At 3.7 pounds and 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches, the MSI Stealth 15M is surprisingly thin and lightweight for a gaming laptop. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (3.8 pounds, 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.7 inches) and Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070) (4.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches) couldn’t quite match the MSI.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the bezels are extra-thin on the sides for maximized on-screen real estate. On the left side, there’s the power jack, a microSD card slot, one USB Type-A port and a headphone jack, while the right side features a Thunderbolt 4, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port and an HDMI port.

On the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), the MSI Stealth 15M hit 55 fps, surpassing the mainstream gaming laptop average (49 fps). Surprisingly, it also beat the Triton 300 SE’s RTX 3060 (51 fps) and the TUF Dash F15’s RTX 3070 (51 fps).

The MSI Stealth 15M nailed 77 fps on the Far Cry New Dawn benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), which slid past the category average (74 fps) as well as the Triton 300 SE (73 fps) and TUF Dash F15 (70 fps).

