Snag this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard for just $778

If you're in the market for a convertible tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is among the best of its kind. With its premium build and fast overall performance, it's a great —and now cheaper iPad Pro alternative.

Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard for $779. That's $252 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this bundle.

It's also on one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $1,029 now $779 @ Amazon

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's currently $252 cheaper than its normal price at Amazon. View Deal

Together, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is one of the best laptop deals for the money.

As we mention in our Surface Pro 7 review, its premium design and bright, vivid display are impressive. We gave the Surface Pro 7 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its fast, overall performance.

Watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch display was enjoyable. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid.

In terms of design, the Surface Pro 7 is a Surface Pro 6 doppelgänger. The only difference is that it has a new USB-C port on the side. Weighing 1.7 pounds and measuring 0.3 inches thin, (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as the Surface Pro 6. It's only slightly thicker and heavier than its main competitor, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 12.9-inch (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro 7 includes a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port, headphone jack and a microSD slot.

So if you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, the Surface Pro 7 is a solid choice.