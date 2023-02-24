Sling TV deal takes 50% off one month, includes free add-on channels

Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the many streaming services that let you watch TV without cable, satellite or an antenna. While Sling TV's free tier has a variety of on demand movies, TV shows and live TV channels, you'll get the most out of your account with a paid subscription. One of the best ongoing Sling TV deals (opens in new tab) knocks 50% off your first month.

Sling TV prices start from $40/mo for Sling TV Orange which gives you access to 31 additional channels. We recommend the mid-tier Sling TV Blue plan which includes 41 channels for the same 40/ mo. Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan includes 45 channels for $55. Subscribe to Sling TV Blue right now and pay an introductory price of just $20 for one month and $40/mo thereafter.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: $40/mo $20/mo @ Sling (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on your first month of Sling TV. Stream movies, TV shows and Live TV on your favorite devices at home or on the go. Get optional add-ons like Showtime (valued at $10/mo), Starz (valued at $9/mo) and MGM Plus during the first month for free.

What's more, during the first month, you can opt to get Showtime (valued at $10/mo), Starz (valued at $9/mo) and MGM Plus (valued at $5) at no additional cost. Keep any or all of these add-on channels at the end of your introductory period and they will reflect on your monthly bill. For example, if you want to continue to watch Showtime, you'll pay an extra $10/mo alongside your $40/mo Sling TV Blue base plan — so that's a total of $50/mo.

As an alternative, get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (opens in new tab) and $15 off your first month of Sling TV Blue. After you sign up, you'll receive a code in a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code. You'll then use this code to redeem your Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon.com.

Sling TV is one of the best services for streaming movies, TV shows, and live TV channels. I tested Sling TV on my PixelBook Go by watching Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series. The stream ran super smoothly, no matter how catty the onscreen conflicts got.

So if you want to ditch cable TV and switch to a streaming service, Sling TV is one to consider.