Samsung Portable SSD T7 with 1TB of storage hits new price low of $109

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is one of the best external solid state drives out there. It's super portable, durable, and secure. If you're looking for fast and reliable to-go storage for large files, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB for $109 directly from Samsung. That's $30 off its former $139 retail price and the cheapest this mini drive has ever been. In fact, it's one of the best Samsung deals we've seen all season.

You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB: was $139 now $109 @ Samsung

At $109, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB has never been cheaper. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity. Amazon offers this same deal.

Samsung's Portable T7 SSD makes it fast and easy to transfer and store large files. The external SSD in this deal instantly adds 1TB of storage to your laptop , tablet , phone or game console.

Although we didn't test this portable SSD, feedback from owners praise its compact, lightweight, shockproof design and speedy performance. With incredibly fast read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, the T7 SSD cuts down on the time you spend backing up and transferring huge files.

And what's more password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption give you peace of mind knowing your files are secure. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for universal connectivity.

So if you're looking for a convenient way to manage photo, video, and game storage, the Samsung T7 SSD is all you need.