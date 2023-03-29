Score! Take $225 off Samsung’s OLED gaming monitor with this exclusive coupon

Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor deals are afoot this season. Even the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 isn't immune to discounts. For a limited time, take an extra 15% off select Samsung Odyssey monitors (opens in new tab) with this stackable coupon.

Right now, the Samsung Odyssey G6 1440p 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is already on sale for $549 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $699, so that's $150 in savings. That's cute but what's even better? Apply coupon, "ODYSSEY15" at checkout to drop it to $467 ($232 off). This marks a new all-time low price for this gaming monitor which previously dipped to $479 over the holidays.

This is one of the best gaming monitor deals you can get at the moment.

The Samsung Odyssey G6 in this deal features a 1000R curvature, 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With HDR 600 support, an ultrawide 16:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, it's one of the best gaming monitors to buy. If you want a bigger display, you can get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 2K Curved Gaming Monitor for $509 (opens in new tab) ($290 off) via coupon "ODYSSEY15".

If you have room to splurge, drop the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 to $1,274 (opens in new tab) ($225 off) via coupon "ODYSSEY15" at checkout.

These are just a few of the fantastic monitor deals you can get with this Samsung stackable coupon. See more Samsung Odyssey monitor deals below.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G6 27" 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: $699 $467 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $232 on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". It features a 1000R curvature, 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With HDR600 support, an ultrawide 16:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, this is one of the best gaming monitors you can get.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G6 32" 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: $799 $509 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $290 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". It features a 1000R curvature, 32-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With HDR600 support, an ultrawide 16:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, this is one of the best gaming monitors you can get.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 QLED 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: $699 $594 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $105 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch curved gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, HDR 600, Max 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 QLED 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: $799 $679 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, HDR 600, Max 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28" 4K Monitor: $799 $679 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". This 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR400 support, ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43" 4K Gaming Monitor: $999 $849 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch gaming monitor via coupon, "ODYSSEY15". It has a 43-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz panel, HDR 600 support, up to 21:9 aspect ratio and ultra-fast 1ms response time.