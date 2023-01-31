Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is on Feb. 1 and the event is in-person again for the first time in years. While you probably can't make it to the venue in San Fransciso, you can watch the live stream along with us for the reveal of Samsung's latest phones and possibly laptops starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Pacific).

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all expected at the event, but rumors suggest we may also be getting Galaxy Book 3 laptops. That includes a new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that boasts content creator class specs in an incredibly thin-and-light chassis.

Whether Samsung has anything else up its sleeve remains to be seen, but we'll be covering the event live and bringing you all of the latest as it happens. Here's a look at how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and a glimpse into what we expect to see.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked February 2023

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off on Wednesday, February 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT, and there are plenty of ways to watch the livestream.



The launch event will be available to watch over on Samsung's Newsroom (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), Facebook, and Reddit. The livestream will also take place on Samsung's YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter accounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The highlight of the show should be the Galaxy S23 phones. We've seen a steady flow of rumors for months, so we have a pretty clear picture of what to expect.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ appear to be getting a design overhaul that brings them in line with the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year. It means the end of Samsung's Contour Cut camera array, which is unfortunate to me as I liked the more unique look of that housing. Inside these models should get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, an alleged base storage bump to 256GB, and an improved 12MP front-facing camera, but otherwise not much is expected to change.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a slightly different story with a massive upgrade to its primary camera. The latest rumors show a larger camera array including a 200MP primary wide-angle. Other recent leaks point to improved night photography, presumably both due to software enhancements and the larger camera sensor. One leaked change I would personally welcome is a flattening of the display rather than the aggressive waterfall edge, I find it much more usable. Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could take a page from the iPhone 14 Pro playbook and introduce emergency messaging via satellite in case you are injured in a remote area.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series

The Galaxy Book 3 laptops could be the other major announcement at Galaxy Unpacked February 2023. We were thoroughly impressed with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 last year, so Samsung has our attention again after several hit-or-miss (mostly miss) years with its laptops.

We expect updates to the same slate from last year to bring Intel 13th Gen CPUs to the thin and light Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. However, Samsung appears to have a new flagship in store with multiple leaks regarding a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

While it still sounds incredibly thin and light, rumors suggest it will be around 2.6 pounds, it could also deliver far more power than its siblings with an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU paired with up to an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900H CPU.

There is also a High-End Version with:i9-13900H32GB RAM1TB SSDNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8 GB)January 23, 2023 See more

While it's not going toe-to-toe with a workstation, that is certainly more than capable as a video editing laptop and even a pretty passable gaming laptop with the rumored 120Hz refresh rate 16-inch WQXGA+ (2560 x 1600) display.

Those are killer specs for a laptop in that thin and light of a chassis, so if Samsung manages to pull it off, it could win over content creators on the go that wouldn't mind dropping 2+ pounds from their laptop bag.

What else could Samsung announce at Galaxy Unpacked?

That should already be a pretty packed show for Samsung, but what else could it have in store? The Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets is one potential option, but all signs have pointed to a delayed launch for the follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S8. We are still expecting them in the first half of 2023, but not quite yet and the lack of concrete leaks for the hardware support that idea.

The rest of Samsung's flagship products are pretty locked into a fall release, namely the foldable phones and wearables. Samsung doesn't tend to launch its mid-tier and budget phones alongside the Galaxy S23, so we aren't anticipating any new A-Series phones either.

Once again we don't have long to wait to find out though as Galaxy Unpacked kicks off at 1 pm ET (10 am Pacific) on Feb 1, so tune in with us and follow along with our coverage for all the latest as its announced.