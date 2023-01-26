Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is almost upon us. It appears that the South Korean tech maker will be the first of many laptop makers to take a swing at the recently released MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch laptops featuring Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

According to the many rumors, tips, and leaks, Samsung will unveil two versions of the lightweight and potent Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that will feature 13th Gen Intel CPUs (opens in new tab) and the latest power-sipping Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series (opens in new tab) GPUs, and we're here for it.

Let's have a quick look at everything we've heard so far.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung looks to launch its new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra just weeks after Apple's MacBook Pro launch. (opens in new tab) The Ultra could target every iteration of the MacBook Pro by producing a lightweight, sleek laptop with Intel and Nvidia's newest and most powerful CPUs and GPUs that are also meant to sip battery life, an area that Apple has dominated since the transition to Apple Silicon.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra16" AMOLED WQXGA+ 120 Hz Display (Anti-Glare)Intel Core i7-13700HRTX 4050 Laptop GPU (6 GB)16 GB RAM 512/1TBWindows 11 HomeGraphite35.54 x 22.58 x 1.32 cm1.17 kgJanuary 23, 2023 See more

Reliable tipster SnoopyTech recently leaked specs for the two Galaxy Book 3 Ultra variants we may see. The first tweet reveals that the Ultra will feature an AMOLED WQXGA+ 120 Hz (Anti-Glare) display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB or 1TB SSD, and weigh just 2.57 pounds and measure 13.99 x 8.88 x 0.51 inches. If accurate that 2.57-pound weight is more than two pounds lighter than the MacBook Pro 16.

There is also a High-End Version with:i9-13900H32GB RAM1TB SSDNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8 GB)January 23, 2023 See more

Those are very potent specs indeed but wait, there's more! The higher-end rendition of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is supposed to be powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for your storage needs. It will also feature the same AMOLED 120Hz display. Both Ultras will also come with a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, meaning it will have an ample typing deck.

Both systems will be lightweight and powerful. Also, going on what both Intel and Nvidia have shared with us in regards to how efficient the new CPUs and GPUs are supposed to be, both new GB3 Ultras should see significant gains in battery life that will help them challenge the Cupertino champion of all day workflow on a single charge.

Outlook

As a content creator who currently uses a MacBook Pro but is also a long-time Windows user, I am very excited about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Samsung's laptop lineup. Simply because it appears that both Intel and Nvidia have reached a place where they can challenge Apple not just in CPU or GPU performance, but finally, they could be in the same ballpark as far as battery life is concerned.

Performance and battery life are critical to creators who tend to shoot on set or on the go. Nobody wants to be tethered to an outlet all day or worry about finding one.

Also, with the rumored weight of just 2.57 pounds, with all that power hiding within its graphite shell, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra the challenger Apple doesn't see coming.