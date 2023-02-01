Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 hands-on: lightweight and powerful

Samsung just fired the first shot in the annual battle for the best laptop with its launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro. I just happened to be lucky enough to be on hand for Samsungs pre-launch event and got my prodigious key punchers all over them for a few mins.

My first impression can be summed up in one word: "wow!" These are lightweight, svelt machines with beautiful 16 or 14-inch 3K AMOLED displays that render the color spectrum affectionately. Thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio, the displays on the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro and 360 feel very immersive, which will be great to work on or watch endless hours of content.

Let's take a brief deeper dive into these two new laptops from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is the 2-in-1 edition that brings along an S pen to help you finish your daily work while keeping your fingers off the lovely 16-inch AMOLED 3K 16:10 aspect ratio display. It's a very lightweight laptop for being 16 inches and crepe thin.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 CPUs and come with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The unit we saw also came with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You will also find an FHD (1080p) webcam, dual mics with ANC technology, and a quad-speaker system.

(Image credit: Future)

You also get a nice set of ports with the 360 Pro, and on the left, you will find a microSD card slot, a USB-Type A port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

(Image credit: Future)

On the right, we find two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI port.

Overall, the build quality is excellent, with the hinges being firm and sturdy. Also, you can enjoy the Galaxy experience and share files, photos, and even your screen from your laptop to your tablet or your phone to your computer or tablet. It was an enjoyable and helpful experience if you tend to work across multiple devices.

We don't yet have pricing for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, but we will update our readers as soon as we know.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is made of recycled aluminum, so it's lightweight, sturdy, and has an excellent level of office elegancy that goes well with a suit. It will come with a choice of either 14 or 16-inch 3K AMOLED displays with the immersive 16:10 aspect ratio we love.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsungs Galaxy Book 3 Pro shares a lot of the same specs with the 360, so you will notice it's packing the exact 13th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 CPUs, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and the one we got hands-on with also had 16GB of RAM of a 512GB SSD for storage.

The 14-inch iteration of the 3 Pro will weigh about 2.6 pounds and the 16-inch at 3.4 pounds. You will find the same port selection: two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI port on the right. You will find the same FHD (1080) webcam, dual mics with ANC technology, and a quad-speaker system that comes with its sibling, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

(Image credit: Future)

We see a microSD reader, a USB-Type A port, and a 3.5 combo audio jack on the left.

(Image credit: Future)

These are two seriously sweet-looking laptops, and we can't wait to see how they handle both in the testing lab and in everyday use. We currently do not have pricing for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 or Pro, but we will update you all as soon as we do.