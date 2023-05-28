Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 rumors: Ultra, release date, price, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is just around the corner, and, ever since last year, rumors and leaks have been brewing throughout various corners of the internet. We’re expecting to hear plenty about it relatively soon (likely within the next few months), and we already have tons of hints regarding key details and what we can expect.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, including details on its rumored release date, potential price point, and leaked information on designs and specs.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S9 is launching in 2023, but Samsung can be unpredictable with its tablet launches. Most manufacturers try to adhere to a yearly launch cycle on relatively consistent dates, but Samsung has no identifiable pattern.

While it launches a new mainline tablet every one to two years, the specific dates are all over the place. The S8 series was strewn across 2022, but the company launched most of its S7 series in 2020. As a result, there’s a chance the company will skip 2023.

However, according to a leak from The Elec (via Android Authority ), Samsung had to delay development of the S9 Tab series for economic reasons, which means it’s now expected to launch later this year. As this information was revealed last October, it’s possible that plans have changed again, but it’s likely that we’re seeing the S9 Tab series in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 price speculation

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9’s price is still unconfirmed, but we can make a guess by analyzing the price points of the previous generations. The Galaxy Tab S8 started at $699, with the Plus ($899) and Ultra ($1,099) each raising the bar by $200.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Considering the S7 started at $649 and Plus at $849, it is possible we will once again see a price increase with the upcoming S9 models. If not, we’re predicting the Galaxy Tab S9 will be $699, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus will be $899, and the Galaxy Tab Ultra S9 will be $1,099.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 design leaks

We’re expecting the Galaxy Tab S9 to look similar to its previous iteration, at least according to a leak from OnLeaks in collaboration with WolfofTablet . These leaks showcase that not much has changed outside of the separation between the cameras and the bar that holds the S Pen. But now two separate protruding camera bezels alongside the flash lens are more plainly visible.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Other leaked design details include a 12.4-inch, 1752 x 2800-pixel display, a four-speaker system, USB-C and Smart Connector compatibility, a dual-camera layout on the rear, one selfie camera and S-Pen support. Its exact dimensions, according to OnLeaks, are 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.22 inches. The leak also says not to expect a headphone jack, but it will have an optical fingerprint sensor.

Another leak from Ross Young on Twitter claims the base 11-inch model of the Tab S9 will be OLED instead of LCD, which is a massive change. It wouldn’t be surprising if this was enough to result in a price increase. Another leak from SamMobile claims that it will have a IP67 dust and water resistance rating, making it less susceptible to those kinds of everyday damage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specs leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is likely to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor since it is the current model being used with the company’s latest hardware, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has only been rumored thus far. It would be shocking if the company pulled a new processor out of its back pocket to couple with the Galaxy Tab S9, so we’re not holding our breath.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Leaked Geekbench 6 performance test scores from Tech_Reve on Twitter put the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a multi-core score of 5,429, which is undeniably powerful, but it’s unlikely this is coming from any other processor other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. To further confirm that theory, the same leaker revealed that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra would run on a Gen2+ model of Snapdragon 8.

Bottom line

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9’s upcoming launch is rumored to boast a more powerful processor and new camera arrangement. And if the base model of the Tab truly features an OLED panel like leaks claim, it will appear more vivid (and potentially more expensive) than before.

While we know the Galaxy Tab S9 series is coming, it's uncertain when the company will launch its latest tablet series. We’re betting that it’ll get here this year, but everything said thus far needs to be taken with a grain of salt. It’s still entirely possible we won’t see the Tab S9 series until 2024. But now that the latter half of the year has come, we have high hopes of seeing it soon.