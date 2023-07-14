Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus renders reveal all – How do they compare?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus tablets have seemingly been revealed over a week ahead of their predicted Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official unveiling – and Samsung’s fan editions look set to be real crowd pleasers.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place for the first time in Seoul, South Korea on July 26, 2023 and will likely see the official reveal of Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones, foldables, and tablets. Those among the expected lineup include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 , the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 .

That all makes for a pretty stacked event, but it’s entirely possible Samsung has even more to show off – including a range of Fan Edition devices starting with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and now including the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus.

We’ve been granted our first look at the latter two devices thanks to rendered images supplied by reputable, and historically accurate, tech tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with @MediaPeanutBlog and @WolfOfTablet. So how do they look, and how do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: How does it look?

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE indicate that the tablet will retain the familiar Galaxy Tablet design of old while sporting a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels for a near edge-to-edge aesthetic, a single elevated rear camera with space to dock the magnetic S Pen below it, dual speakers for stereo audio, and a volume rocker with a separate optical fingerprint reader on the side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE leaked renders

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @MeadiaPeanutBlog) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @MeadiaPeanutBlog) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @MeadiaPeanutBlog) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @MeadiaPeanutBlog)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: How does it look?

When comparing the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus we see a larger 12.4-inch display with similarly trim bezels, two elevated rear cameras above the magnetic S Pen holder, dual speakers for stereo audio, and a similar optical fingerprint reader and volume rocker on the side.

The FE Plus exhibits the same minimalist design as previous Galaxy Tab devices, keeping the primary focus on that larger screen without too much distraction.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus leaked renders

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @WolfOfTablet) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @WolfOfTablet) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @WolfOfTablet) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @WolfOfTablet)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus rumored specifications:

Of the little we know about these two devices it would appear that both will likely sport an Exynos 1380 chipset, something that will no doubt divide fans who are clamoring for Samsung to leave the SoC behind in favor of the superior QualComm Snapdragon chips found in other lineups.

Traditionally Exynos chipsets were implemented in most Samsung devices outside of the US, South Korea, and Singapore, however there’s no word if the inclusion of an Exynos chipset is location based or expected across the board as of yet.

Recent Geekbench 6 sightings for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus have seemingly confirmed that both tablets will sport the same processor, as well as the FE Plus offering at least one variant with 8GB of RAM. Beyond this, in terms of specifications at least, things appear to be pretty similar beyond the S9 FE Plus’ secondary camera and larger 12.4-inch display.

Rough estimates on the size of each device has been provided from the CAD renders that see the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE with its 10.9-inch display measure in at 9.9 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, while the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will reportedly measure 11.23 x 7.29 x 0.25 inches in size.

Outlook

With the iPad’s continued dominance, the launch of the Pixel Tablet, and foldable devices becoming increasingly popular, there seems to be a real thirst for larger screen devices at the moment. While that means more competition for these tablets to go head-to-head with, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE devices will have the Fan Edition price point on its side.

With many people’s purse strings feeling tight at the minute and many high-end tablets touting tall price tags Samsung’s revival of the Fan Edition range of devices could be a stroke of genius on the brand’s behalf, offering mid-range flagship phones and tablets at budget-friendly prices.

Will we see these two tablets make an appearance at this year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event? It’s hard to say. A big stage reveal of the entire FE range of devices would go some way to getting the word out about Samsung’s affordable options, but they may also want to keep the spotlight firmly on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 – potentially pushing back the announce and reveal of its budget-friendly devices until August or September of 2023.