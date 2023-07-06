Samsung Unpacked: July date set for Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 unveiling

Mark your calendars. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 look set to be unveiled on July 26 at Samsung Unpacked 2023. The South Korean manufacturer confirmed the date of its event earlier today, inviting people to “Join the flip side” later this month.

For the first time, Samsung Unpacked 2023 will be hosted in Seoul, Korea. Earmarked by Samsung as a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions collide, it’s in Seoul that Samsung hopes to dazzle the world with its latest product reveals and technological innovations.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2023

If you want to know how to watch Samsung Unlocked 2023 you'll be happy to hear that the event will be live-streamed across Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Make sure you’re there to catch the latest Samsung reveals as they happen when the event kicks off at 7 A.M. EST, 4 A.M. PST, and 12 P.M. BST on July 26, 2023.

Join the flip side

If the event’s “Join the flip side” tagline and above teaser hadn’t already clued you in on what to expect during this year’s show, then this is likely where we will see Samsung officially unveil its new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 devices to the public for the first time.

Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 devices are two of the best options currently on the market, highly coveted for their form, function, and formidable foldable engineering.

However, the brand’s reign over the foldable market could be in jeopardy after successful foldable launches from both Google and Motorola with their Pixel Fold and Razr+ alternatives. Both of which are fantastic devices with each setting the bar a little higher for the competition in their own ways.

Outlook

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 measure up? Well, rumors suggest that both devices could be adopting a “gapless” teardrop hinge to eliminate screen creasing, that both will feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in the powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , and leaked renders have also showcased the Z Flip 5’s new folder-esque cover display.

There's still a lot we don't know, but what we've heard on the grapevine and seen in leaks sounds promising to say the least. However, rumors are rumors, and we won’t know for sure until we hear it straight from Samsung on July 26.