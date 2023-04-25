Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak: smaller and lighter than ever — and gapless

Reliable tech tipster Ice Universe is back at it again, this time spilling the beans on the potential size and weight of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. At first glance, these changes are fairly minor, though a noticeable drop in weight could indicate that rumors of a redesigned gapless hinge were more than idle chit-chat.

According to the leak, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 will measure 6.09 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches when open, and 6.09 x 2.64 x 0.52 inches when folded. It’s a small alteration, but another step in the right direction at least for Samsung. However, it’s the Fold 5’s 254g weight that could be most important in these leaked specs.

Galaxy Z Fold: A tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Z Fold 5 (rumored) Galaxy Z Fold 4 Difference Height 154.9mm (6.09 inches) 155.1mm (6.1 inches) 0.2mm Width (Open) 129.9mm (5.11 inches) 130.1mm (5.12 inches) 0.2mm Depth (Open) 6.1mm (0.24 inches) 6.3mm (0.24 inches) 0.2mm Width (Folded) 67.1mm (2.64 inches) 67.1mm (2.64 inches) 0mm Depth (Folded) 13.4mm (0.52 inches) 14.2~15.8mm (0.55~0.62 inches) 0.8~2.4mm Weight 254g 263g 9g

The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new dimensions could seemingly confirm previous reports of Samsung adopting a ‘teardrop’ design for its newest hinge.



This design allows for the screen to bend into the body of the phone when closed to eliminate both the noticeable screen crease and any gap from appearing in the clamshell-like fold. It does however require more internal space for the screen to comfortably sit within the device when folded.



The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 9 grams lighter than the Fold 4, which could indicate this space has been found by trimming down on internals. However, just what has been trimmed down remains to be seen. Though, a likely sacrifice would be the size of the Fold 5’s two battery cells — which would negatively impact its run time.



The same source also reports that Korean media is suggesting that Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during an Unpacked event in Busan, South Korea during the second half of 2023 — likely the last week of July.

Outlook