Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB drops $200 in bargain Black Friday deal

With Black Friday deals rolling out, we're seeing all kinds of major price cuts. Now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a $200 price drop at Amazon — and that's with a 256GB storage upgrade and S Pen included.



Down from $779, this highly rated Galaxy Tab S8 is now just $579. Not only does it offer a dazzling 11-inch (2560 x 1600) display, but it also boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, super-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and long-lasting battery life. Oh, and the tablet in this deal offers 256GB of storage, which is now only $25 more than the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB at Amazon. Not a bad deal if you're after a reliable tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $779 $579 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8! Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display with up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen is a fantastic productivity tablet with a detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display of up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy performance. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAh battery.



In our Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were mesmerized by its bright vivid display and we love that it ships with its own S Pen stylus. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award for its solid performance and 13-hour battery life.



If you want a tablet that doubles as a laptop for work, school, and everything else, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a wise choice.



