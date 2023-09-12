Samsung Galaxy Ring could arrive alongside next-gen S24 Ultra

According to a report in PatentlyApple, reliable leaker Ice Universe shared on Weibo site that the Galaxy Ring will launch alongside the Galaxy S24 in January 2024. Excited by this leak, the folks at Patently Apple went searching through recent Korean Trademarks and were able to locate some patents that support this leak.

They found a trademark application numbered 4020230032679, directly related to upcoming Samsung Galaxy products. Mind you, Samsung has filed ring trademarks going back to 2015, then subsequently again in 2021 and 2022. The trademark names for these past rings have been the Iris Ring, Triple Ring, and Oval Ring.

The Samsung patent covers a wide swath of technologies that could allow a Galaxy Ring to connect to many devices, from smartphones, tablets, TVs, and possible AR/VR glasses. The possibilities seem endless, with some patents showing a clear connection to health apps.

The one ring to rule them all

Apple filed an intelligent ring patent all the way back in October of 2015, but we have yet to see it actually come to market. Samsung's first ring patent filing came shortly thereafter in December 2015, but it seems that have eight years Samsung may beat Apple to the punch.

We are entering fall tech reveal madness 2023, with the iPhone 15 launch tomorrow, the Microsoft Surface event and OnePlus Open launch in late September, and finally the Pixel launch in early October. However, 2024 could kick off with some game-changing new devices, so don't blow your entire budget.

Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro is slated to arrive, and we can now add the Galaxy Ring to Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra announcement and don't forget about the OnePlus 12. At this rate, we may finally get a flying car at CES 2024.

With Apple, Samsung, and others filing new trademarks and patents as fast as I eat a pint of Hagen Daz while watching reality shows, 2024 could be a year filled with innovation if they can actually turn these ideas into reality.