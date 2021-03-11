Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked March event: How to watch and what to expect

Just over a month after announcing the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung is ready to unpack yet another handful of devices, and we can already tell exactly what the company is announcing based on its name.

Samsung has announced a fast-approaching Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event for March 17, and while we expect some new smartphones, there may be a few more surprises up its sleeves.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked will take place on March 17 at 10am EST or 2pm GMT, which will be live streaming on Samsung's YouTube channel and on Samsung's website.



Since the event is called "Awesome," we have a sneaking suspicion it will cover Samsung's upcoming budget smartphone lineup, namely the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72. By "sneaking suspicion," we mean we're almost absolutely sure. However, Samsung is known to reveal more than just its upcoming line of smartphones at these events, and there are rumours swirling that other smart devices will be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72

We're expecting the event to reveal the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 because, well, they've technically already been revealed. Samsung has already shown them on its United Arab Emirates (UAE) product support page, as spotted by TechRadar.

(Image credit: Samsung )

From that, we can already see the Galaxy A52 will have 5G connectivity and an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole camera on its front. However, the A52 is also expected to have a 4G variant. As for specs, expect the A52 5G to have a Snapdragon 750G with 2.2GHz speeds, along with improved battery life, a headphone jack and the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution display. The 4G model will come with a Snapdragon 720G with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, according to leaks.



As for the Galaxy A72, not too much is known, but it is also expected to be 5G with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus 1080 x 2400 resolution display, according to GSMArena. We're also expecting good battery life, going off the strengths of the A71, although we're hoping it will be priced less than $499.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4

We wouldn't be too surprised to see an all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 being revealed at the Awesome Unpacked event, as recent leaks indicate that both smartwatches would be coming out in the second quarter of 2021. As in, over the next few weeks.

(Image credit: Unsplash)

The leak comes from known Twitter leaker @UniverseIce, who states the new Galaxy wearables won't use the usual Tizen OS, as Samsung is now switching to Google's Wear OS. This makes sense seeing as the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a popular choice for Android users.



Samsung is sure to make better use of its SmartThings Find app in their upcoming smartwatches, which connects with their recently launched Galaxy SmartTag.



Smartwatches usually go hand-in-hand with smartphones these days, so launching its new line of Galaxy Watches in this unpacked event makes sense. However, they could wait a little longer for the release of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold Lite

While we're sure the Awesome Unpacked event will focus on just the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, sometimes Samsung can treat us to nice surprises.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have been rumoured to release in 2021, although more towards June or July according to recent rumours. The Galaxy Z Flip came out last year in February 2020, so releasing its next iteration around this time isn't so far-fetched. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G did release around Summer.



UBI Research (via TheElec) reported that three new foldable smartphones from Samsung were to be launched sometime in 2021, featuring a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite with ultra-thin glass. Will a Fold Lite come out first? Well, we'll find out by March 17.