Get $500 off this powerful RTX 3080 gaming laptop: Daily Deals

Massive savings for pay day weekend

Pay day weekend is here for many of you, and if you've been looking for a great new gaming laptop deal, this is the one for you.

Today, you can pick up a beasty MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3080 graphics for $500 off. No, that's not a typo!

Not only that, but you can save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, get AirPods Pro at their lowest price and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg
Now $500 off, the MSI GP66 Leopard is at a stellar, Black Friday price. This powerful rug packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB  SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate. 

View Deal
Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor: was $259 now $200 @ Monoprice with code 27ZEROG

Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor: was $259 now $200 @ Monoprice with code 27ZEROG
For anyone looking for gaming monitors, this is an obvious must-buy deal. This 27-inch curved QHD panel sports a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR, which with the resolution at an insanely low price of just two hundred bucks.

View Deal
Riders Republic (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $60 now $29 @ Amazon

Riders Republic (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $60 now $29 @ Amazon
This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen, especially since the game just came out so recently. Considering the arcadey nature of the game, it seems like the perfect thing to purchase on a sale this steep. Ubisoft is no stranger to discounting its games shortly after launch, but this is still a great buy.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
This exceptional deal takes $300 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro — its biggest discount yet! The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently slashing $69 (nice) off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price. 

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482): was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Amazon

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482): was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Amazon
In my Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review, I applauded the fact that second screen is being used for a lot more than just a gimmick. This discounted configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary special edition: was $69 now $64 @ Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary special edition: was $69 now $64 @ Walmart
A small $5 discount, but it's still the cheapest price we've seen on this special 20th anniversary edition of the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

View Deal
 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 