Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3080 falls to all time lowest price — Daily Deals

Right now, the beasty Razer Blade 17 with RTX 3080 has fallen to its lowest ever price of £1,999 after a £1,000 discount!

Its rare that you see Razer laptops even see small savings, so to see this massive price cut is mind blowing. Not only that, but you can get £200 off an impressive QHD monitor, an M1 iPad Pro for £50 off and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Razer Blade 17: was £2,999 now £1,999 @ eBuyer with code RAZER500

The big one. The Razer Blade Pro 17 sports a gorgeous 17.3-inch display up top with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 300Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB dual channel DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £64 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

OnePlus Nord 2: was £399 now £279 @ Amazon with discount applied

The OnePlus Nord 2 represents a true return to form for the brand — a great affordable mid range phone with all round power, awesome cameras and excellent battery life.



Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon

In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £64 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.