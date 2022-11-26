PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 in early Cyber Monday deal — special color options available!

Black Friday deals may be slowing down, but the Cyber Monday deals are already rolling in! Now, the PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and there are special color options available!



Right now, the PS5 DualSense is just $49, which is down from the usual $70 on the original White color option. However, if you choose other neat colors like Grey Camouflage or Starlight Blue, you can get a $25 discount. You can find the same $49 deal at Amazon (opens in new tab). Black Friday gaming deals are still trickling in, but if you're in need of an extra DualSense for your PS5, now is the time to swipe one.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array, and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing God of War Ragnarök, each of you'll feel the rumble during battle. Additionally, the PS5 DualSense works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some haptic feedback-enabled games.

Design-wise, the DualSense controller resembles the latest Xbox controller more than its predecessor, the DualShock 4. Although it retains the same button layout, the DualSense controller has a taller stance and sharper handles.



