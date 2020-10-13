Prime Day Steal: BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch gaming monitor is 42% off

Looking to game with the smoothest image rendering possible? Then you'll want to pick up a (or two) BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch monitor that's on sale for $399 on Amazon. The monitor has a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) as well as AMD's FreeSync technology makes it a great all around entertainment and gaming monitor. With surprising audio performance and a remote control, you just can't go wrong with this monitor.

The BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440)144Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync, HDRi Technology is perfect for all your gaming and multimedia needs. The monitor has two built-in 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer which delivers a surprisingly strong audio performance, particularly on the lows.

The monitor also boasts BenQ's HDRi technology, which detects the amount of light in the room, reads the content playing and alters brightness levels to make the color temperature more accurate. That makes sure that your game or content will always catch your eye.

As many gamers know, QHD (2560 x 1440) is a veritable sweet spot for monitor resolution, graphic detail and budget. Plus, it comes with AMD FreeSync to insure tear-free gaming performance. The BenQ EX2780Q covers 95% of the PCI-3 color gamut which provides the user with wide coverage of the color spectrum, with rich saturated and sharp colors.

