Prime Day monitor deal: This 24-inch Acer monitor is only $99

This Prime Day monitor deal will blow your mind. The 23.8-inch Acer K242HYL Hbi dropped down to a shocking price of $99 on Amazon. All you need is one Benjamin for this monitor, which gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

The 23.8-inch Acer monitor in this Prime Day deal sports a 1920 x 1080-pixel, 75Hz panel with a 1ms response rate. The monitor also offers two ports: HDMI 1.4 and VGA. Gamers will appreciate that the Acer K242HYL Hbi supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which prevents screen tearing and promotes fluid, smoother gameplay.

