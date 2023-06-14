Preorder the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor today to get a $250 shopping spree

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49" Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Priced at $2,199, it joins the likes of today's best gaming monitors for competitve gaming.

From now through June 25, get $250 in Samsung Credit when you preorder the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor directly from Samsung. You can use this digital cash to shop Samsung's online store and the Samsung Shop app on iOS and Android devices.

This is one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor (Preorder): $2,199 @ Samsung + $250 eGift Card

Get $250 in Samsung Credit when you preorder the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. This deal ends June 25. Preorders ship by June 26.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED employs the same Neo Quantum Processor Pro found in Samsung's OLED TVs for enhanced visuals. Whether you're gaming or streaming content, expect brighter whites, deeper blacks and near infinite color contrast.

While we didn't test it, early Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED reviews rate it 5 out of 5- stars at Samsung. So far, 15 people rave about its stunnung ultra-wide design, smooth, fluid gameplay and vibrant colors. One owner says it's the only monitor you'll ever want for immersive gameplay.

And what's more, the Odyssey G9 OLED's massive 49-inch curved screen envelops you during gameplay. It wraps around your field of view in up to 32:9 aspect ratio so you'll feel like you're in the game. The Odyssey G9 OLED incredibly 0.03ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate ensures quick reactions, giving you an edge in competitive gaming.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub provided instant access to today's popular cloud gaming apps like Xbox GamePass, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Utomk.

If you want to seriously take your gaming experience to new heights, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED is a worthy choice. Samsung's offer ends June 25 with preoders shipping by June 26.