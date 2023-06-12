Samsung launches the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

Samsung is taking its gaming monitor to a new level by launching the Odyssey G9. Not only is it a worthy successor to last year's G8, but this 49-inch curved OLED gaming beast arrives with a Dual Quad High Definition resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The immersive gaming gods have come but will cost you $2,199.99.

Price aside, the G9, with its 1800R curvature, 240Hz, and 0.03 ms response, will have gamers clamoring to get sat in front of one for a weekend of nonstop gaming. According to James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, "The Odyssey OLED G9 delivers a premium, super-ultrawide gaming experience that puts it in a class of its own – raising the bar for OLED monitors."

Let's have a look at the Odyssey G9's specs.

Samsung Odssey G9 specs Display Size 49-inch, 32:9 ratio

Resolution Dual QHD (5,120x1,440)

Panel OLED Curvature 1800R

SoC Neo Quantum Processor Pro

HDR VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

Response Time 0.03ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate 240 Hz AMD FreeSync Premium Pro + VESA

Adaptive Sync Gaming Hub: Yes

Game Bar: Yes

Smart TV Apps: Yes

IoT Hub Yes

Voice Assistance Yes

Lighting CoreSync & Core Lighting +Stand HAS / Tilt / VESA

Interface 1 DP(1.4) / 1 HDMI (2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI

(2.1) / USB Hub

Built-in Speaker: Yes (5W x 2)

Multi-View: Yes

Remote Control In-Box (USB-C charging)

(Image credit: Samsung)

An immersive gaming monitor and much more

The Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch is massive and expensive, but Samsung gives users a lot of money. You get Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro technology with AI upscaling to automatically adjust brightness and amplify details on the pixel level while gaming without users having to make adjustments.

Gamers will enjoy Real Depth Enhancer technology that has been upgraded with neural networks that enhance image quality by scanning the entire screen, identifying objects, analyzing them, and adjusting and maximizing contrast to create a more significant visual depth experience. With 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, the Odyssey OLED G9 creates a stunning near-tear-free image and is immersive thanks to its 49 inches and 1,800 curvature.



When you add that to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time that delivers smooth gameplay, Samsung brings much to the plate with the Odyssey G9. I would be remiss if I forgot the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform; gamers can play games from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia without needing a console.

At $2,199.99, the price is steep, but this is a severe gamer immersive 49-inch monitor, and when I get back from visiting with it, I will update this post and let you know what my first impressions are.