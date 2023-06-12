Samsung launches the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Immersive gaming is taken to a whole new level with Samsung's 49-inch curved Odyssey OLED G9

Samsung launches the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is taking its gaming monitor to a new level by launching the Odyssey G9. Not only is it a worthy successor to last year's G8, but this 49-inch curved OLED gaming beast arrives with a Dual Quad High Definition resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The immersive gaming gods have come but will cost you $2,199.99. 

Price aside, the G9, with its 1800R curvature, 240Hz, and 0.03 ms response, will have gamers clamoring to get sat in front of one for a weekend of nonstop gaming. According to James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, "The Odyssey OLED G9 delivers a premium, super-ultrawide gaming experience that puts it in a class of its own – raising the bar for OLED monitors."

Let's have a look at the Odyssey G9's specs.

Samsung Odssey G9 specs

Display Size 49-inch, 32:9 ratio
Resolution Dual QHD (5,120x1,440)
Panel OLED Curvature 1800R
SoC Neo Quantum Processor Pro
HDR VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Response Time 0.03ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate 240 Hz

 AMD FreeSync Premium Pro + VESA
Adaptive Sync Gaming Hub: Yes
Game Bar: Yes
Smart TV Apps: Yes
IoT Hub Yes
Voice Assistance Yes
Lighting CoreSync & Core Lighting +Stand HAS / Tilt / VESA
Interface 1 DP(1.4) / 1 HDMI (2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI
(2.1) / USB Hub
Built-in Speaker: Yes (5W x 2)
Multi-View: Yes
Remote Control In-Box (USB-C charging)

Samsung launches the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

(Image credit: Samsung)

An immersive gaming monitor and much more

The Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch is massive and expensive, but Samsung gives users a lot of money. You get Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro technology with AI upscaling to automatically adjust brightness and amplify details on the pixel level while gaming without users having to make adjustments. 

Gamers will enjoy Real Depth Enhancer technology that has been upgraded with neural networks that enhance image quality by scanning the entire screen, identifying objects, analyzing them, and adjusting and maximizing contrast to create a more significant visual depth experience. With 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, the Odyssey OLED G9 creates a stunning near-tear-free image and is immersive thanks to its 49 inches and 1,800 curvature.

When you add that to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro,  a 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time that delivers smooth gameplay, Samsung brings much to the plate with the Odyssey G9. I would be remiss if I forgot the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform; gamers can play games from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia without needing a console.

At $2,199.99, the price is steep, but this is a severe gamer immersive 49-inch monitor, and when I get back from visiting with it, I will update this post and let you know what my first impressions are. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 