Powerbeats Pro drop to $179 in Apple wireless earbuds deal

Although we typically don't recommend products over two years old, the 2019 Powerbeats Pro are still among today's best wireless earbuds to buy. These sweat-resistant, ear hook headphones are especially great for working out.

Currently, Amazon offers the Powerbeats Pro for $179 . They normally cost $249, so you're saving $70. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for these Beats wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

The Apple Store offers this same deal.

Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Now $70 off among today's Amazon deals, the 2019 Powerbeats Pro are still among the best true wireless earbuds to buy. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls. You may also get them directly from Apple for the same price.

Powerbeats Pro are still one of the best sporty wireless headphones around. Besides their secure, ear hook design and sweat resistance, they feature great sound, built in mic, and up to 9 hours of battery life (25 with charging case).

While we didn't test these 'phones, PowerBeats Pro reviews average 4.6 out of 5 stars at Amazon. According to feedback from satisfied customers, the Powerbeats Pro deliver solid sound. Active users confirm they're great for running, cycling, and workouts.

Runners and gym rats will benefit from the Powerbeats Pro's wrap-around-the-ear secure fit and water-and-sweat resistance. Just like the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant, painless connectivity to your phone.

If you're looking for the best sporty headphones for working out, you can't go wrong with the Powerbeats Pro.