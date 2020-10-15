Post Prime Day Sale: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones $50 off

The Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones are the company's first Bluetooth cans to feature active noise-cancellation technology, and offer smart sensors for automatic pause and play. The PX headphones also have a companion app that allows quiet-seeking music lovers the option of adjusting ANC modes as well as how much ambient noise the cans let in. The PX's premium price tag nets you great audio quality, up to 22 hours of battery life, and a pair of cans just as pretty as they are sturdy.

Currently, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are on sale at Best Buy for $349.99. Normally these stylish noise canceling wireless headphones are $399.99, that's a cost savings of $50. This is the lowest price we've ever seen these headphones, making them a great deal.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: Was $399.99 now $349.99 The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 wireless headphones offer chic styling, great audio performance, solid active noise-cancelling technology and long battery life. View Deal

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones boast a showstopping design adjustable active noise cancellation and boast 22 hours of battery life.

In our sister site, Tom's Guide, review of the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 our reviewer loved the headphone's excellent sound quality, sturdy build, comfortable soft leather with memory foam ear cups and the companion app that allows quiet-seeking music lovers the option of adjusting ANC modes as well as how much ambient noise the cans let in. frame. We gave them a 4.0 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance.

The PX headphones weigh 11.8 ounces, compared with the 8-ounce Bose QuietComfort 35 II. But the weight difference is to be expected with the former's use of higher quality materials - particularly with the metal.

You get what you pay for. And in the case of the Bowers & Wilkins PX Wireless headphones, you're paying for quality. They can be pricey, normally costing $399, but the headphones offer a gorgeous, sturdy design with great audio quality, solid active noise-cancelling technology and long battery life. When the headphones are paired with its free app, listeners have the ability to tweak what they hear and how much. Now on Sale at Best Buy for $349.99, a savings of $50.