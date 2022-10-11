Philips noise cancelling headphones are only $100 in October Prime Day Deal

Looking for one of the best active noise cancelling headphones you can get during Amazon's Prime Day fall sale? Well, look no further than these Philips H9505 headphones!

They're usually priced at $250, but now, they have plummeted to a shockingly low price of only $100 on Amazon (opens in new tab)! (opens in new tab) This is hands down one of the best headphone deals you can get with Amazon's Early Access sale.

(opens in new tab) Philips H9505 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling: $250 $100 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Philips H9505 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling headphones. These all-black, sleek cans feature one external mic and one internal one that filters out that work together to filter out distracting, external noise. It also has an Awareness Mode, allowing you to bring your surroundings to the forefront when it's beneficial to you. Thanks to its well-tuned 40 mm drivers, it delivers deep bass, a balanced mid-range and crisp high frequencies.

These Philip headphones boast "perfectly tuned" 40 mm drivers that offer a balanced mid-range, crisp high frequencies and deep, rich bass. Thanks to its companion app, you can customize the sound to your liking. For example, you can enhance the bass and tone down the treble.

The Philip H9505 ANC headphones delivers 27 hours of play time. With an ultra-quick 15-minute charge, you can get an extra 5 hours of runtime.

Its ear cups are comfortable, thanks to its memory foam cushions, making them perfect for long listening sessions.