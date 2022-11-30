Ongoing Cyber Week laptop deal: Save $100 on Asus VivoBook Pro OLED

Walmart Cyber Week deals offer last chance week-long savings from Cyber Monday. So if you're late to the party, you still have time to snag a laptop for less. Right now, you can get the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED for just $449 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's $150 off this laptop's normal price of $599 and its lowest price ever.

This is one of the best extended Cyber Monday laptop deals you can still get.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: $599 $449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently $150 off, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is an incredible value for the price. This machine has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

Hands down, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 is one of the best OLED laptops for the money. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness for truly immersive viewing. Powering the machine is a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this particular model, in our Asus Vivobook S OLED review , we praised its stunning display, solid performance and great audio quality. VivoBook Pro 14 OLED reviews at Walmart rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners are in agreement about the gorgeous display. Others praise the laptop's multitasking performance and overall value for the price.

At 3.1 pounds and just 0.76 inches, the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is on par with the competition. It's slightly lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED has a nice selection of ports including: 1 x HDMI port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 with display and power delivery. You also get a 3.5mm combo audio jack and built-in microSD card reader.

Now at its best price yet, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED gives you the best value for your buck.